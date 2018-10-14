Jordan, Syria to Reopen Border

Image Credits: Andrei Borodulin / Contributor / Getty.

The border crossing between Jordan and Syria will officially reopen on Monday after being closed for three years, the two countries said on Sunday, though it will not be open to normal traffic immediately.

Meanwhile, the Syrian and Iraqi foreign ministers discussed accelerating efforts to reopen the border between their countries, Syrian state media said.

The Syrian government retook the area around the border crossing with Jordan at Nassib in July during a weeks-long Russian-backed offensive to drive rebels from their stronghold in southwest Syria.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Iran Prez: US Wants "Regime change"

Iran Prez: US Wants “Regime change”

World at War
Comments
Saudi Arabia rejects 'threats' of sanctions over missing journalist

Saudi Arabia rejects ‘threats’ of sanctions over missing journalist

World at War
Comments

Taliban, US Envoy Discuss Ending Afghanistan War – Source

World at War
Comments

NATO Supreme Commander “Glad” US Carrier Puts Russia “On Notice”

World at War
Comments

Hackers breach US defense department travel records

World at War
Comments

Comments