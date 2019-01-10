Jorge Ramos: Border Wall ‘Symbol of Hate and Racism’ for ‘Those Who Want to Make America White Again’

Image Credits: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter.

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos thinks President Donald Trump’s border wall would be nothing more than a “symbol of hate and racism” for “those who want make America white again.”

In a Wednesday New York Times op-ed, Ramos notes that Trump “is not the first president to ask for money for a wall.” He points out that former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush “built fences and walls along the southern border” while former President Barack Obama “maintained the resulting system of roughly 700 miles of physical barriers.”

“So why don’t we want Mr. Trump to build his wall? What is different?” Ramos asks. “The difference is that Mr. Trump’s wall is a symbol of hate and racism, it would be completely useless, and it does not address any national emergency.”

Ramos, who said the United States has a responsibility to “absorb” caravan migrants, says the fight against the border wall “is about more than just a wall.”

“The wall has become a metaphor to Mr. Trump and his millions of supporters,” he writes. “It represents a divide between ‘us’ and ‘them,’ a physical demarcation for those who refuse to accept that in just a few decades, a majority of the country will be people of color.”

Read more


Infowars Version with Live Commentary


Related Articles

Trump: "Crazy" Media Has "NEVER Been More Dishonest"

Trump: “Crazy” Media Has “NEVER Been More Dishonest”

U.S. News
Comments
Seattle News Station Caught Doctoring Trump Video to Make President Look Stupid

Seattle News Station Caught Doctoring Trump Video to Make President Look Stupid

U.S. News
Comments

‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His FKNG Money’

U.S. News
comments

Roy Moore Vindicated As Democratic Disinformation Campaign Exposed

U.S. News
comments

All the Best Pelosi/Schumer Memes From Last Night’s Address

U.S. News
comments

Comments