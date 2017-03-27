Josh Earnest Is Now A Political Analyst For NBC News And MSNBC

Josh Earnest has landed a new job in cable news.

Barack Obama’s former press secretary is now a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, the network announced Monday.

“Josh recently completed a ten-year run with President Obama, most recently serving as White House Press Secretary from 2014-2017,” NBC New President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in a joint statement.

“A native of Kansas City, Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies. With his wealth of experience and insight, Josh will be a great addition to our roster of contributors and will be an asset for our two networks as we continue to cover the White House, Congress and politics beyond the Beltway.”

