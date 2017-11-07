Journalist Accuses Jesse Jackson of Sexual Harassment

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson has been accused of sexual harassment by a journalist who says the Chicago community leader grabbed her thigh while making a crude comment.

Writer Danielle Young, in an article for “The Root,” accused Jackson of making the “unwanted” advance and comment during a photo-op after a media event.

“I walked toward Jackson, smiling, and he smiled back at me,” Young wrote. “His eyes scanned my entire body. All of a sudden, I felt naked in my sweater and jeans. As I walked within arm’s reach of him, Jackson reached out a hand and grabbed my thigh, saying, ‘I like all of that right there!’ and gave my thigh a tight squeeze.”

