Journalist Accuses Obama DOJ of Secretly Swapping Out Her Computer Hard Drive

Former CBS correspondent Sharyl Attkisson accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of monkeying around with her hard drive while her computer was in their possession. She tweeted on Thursday, “What would you think if I told you the hard drive of one of my personal computers was secretly switched out w/another while in custody of the Justice Dept. Inspector General– before they gave it back to me?”

You may recall that Attkisson’s computer was hacked back in 2012 while she was working for CBS and reporting on the Benghazi scandal. CBS News spokeswoman Sonya McNair said at the time that a cybersecurity firm hired by CBS News “has determined through forensic analysis” that “Attkisson’s computer was accessed by an unauthorized, external, unknown party on multiple occasions in late 2012.”

Read more


Related Articles

Shock Video: Black Trump Supporter Unlawfully Arrested

Shock Video: Black Trump Supporter Unlawfully Arrested

U.S. News
Comments
Man Who Sent White Powder to Donald Trump Jr. is a Far-Left Gun Control Advocate

Man Who Sent White Powder to Donald Trump Jr. is a Far-Left Gun Control Advocate

U.S. News
Comments

Newspaper Calls Pelosi “Most Right-Wing Candidate” in Bay Area District

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Pelosi Attacks Trump Over Arrest of ‘Law-Abiding’ Illegal Aliens

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Considers Raising Age for Buying AR-15, Touts Tougher Background Checks

U.S. News
Comments

Comments