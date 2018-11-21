Journalist Laura Loomer Banned from Twitter for Criticizing Female Genital Mutilation

Freelance journalist Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter on Wednesday for criticizing a politician’s support of female genital mutilation.
Laura had posted the following tweet addressing Muslim Democrat Ilhan Omar’s record of arguing against a bill banning female genital mutilation.
Laura’s tweet stated: Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate “women, LGBTQ, and minorities” is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro-Sharia Ilhan is pro FGM. Under Sharia homosexuals are oppressed and killed. Women are abused and forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti-Jewish.
BREAKING! Conservative journalist ( @LauraLoomer) Laura Loomer just got banned from Twitter, for telling the truth! #FreeLaura Watch her entire interview here! https://t.co/rC5WUKcOTa pic.twitter.com/omvgdB6Xy9
— Sofia (@SManolesco) November 22, 2018