Journalist Laura Loomer Banned from Twitter for Criticizing Female Genital Mutilation

Freelance journalist Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter on Wednesday for criticizing a politician’s support of female genital mutilation.

Laura had posted the following tweet addressing Muslim Democrat Ilhan Omar’s record of arguing against a bill banning female genital mutilation.

Laura’s tweet stated: Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate “women, LGBTQ, and minorities” is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro-Sharia Ilhan is pro FGM. Under Sharia homosexuals are oppressed and killed. Women are abused and forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti-Jewish.