Journalist Laura Loomer Banned from Twitter for Criticizing Female Genital Mutilation

Freelance journalist Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter on Wednesday for criticizing a politician’s support of female genital mutilation.

Laura had posted the following tweet addressing Muslim Democrat Ilhan Omar’s record of arguing against a bill banning female genital mutilation.

Laura’s tweet stated: Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate “women, LGBTQ, and minorities” is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro-Sharia Ilhan is pro FGM. Under Sharia homosexuals are oppressed and killed. Women are abused and forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti-Jewish.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: The Truth About Modern Advertising

Video: The Truth About Modern Advertising

U.S. News
Comments
No More Pay-To-Play: Clinton Foundation Donations Plummet 90%

No More Pay-To-Play: Clinton Foundation Donations Plummet 90%

U.S. News
Comments

Carl Bernstein Wants to Edit Trump Press Conference “Propaganda”

U.S. News
comments

Soros-Backed Attorneys Helping Caravan Migrants Get Asylum in U.S.

U.S. News
comments

Video: Obama Calls Trump An Angry Racist With ‘Mommy Issues’

U.S. News
comments

Comments