Journalist: Nearly Dozen Young Men Have Come Forward Following Death at Dem Donor Ed Buck's Home

Close to a dozen individuals have shared stories with investigators concerning illicit drug use at the home of Democrat mega-donor Ed Buck, where for the second time a black man has turned up dead of an apparent overdose.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Monday, journalist Jasmyne Cannick noted she’d been sounding alarms on Buck after several people came forward following the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, who died at Buck’s home in 2017.

“We told them back in July 2017 after numerous young men contacted me and told me about the very same sort of experiences that Gemmel Moore had written about in his journal. That there was a pattern here, that this man was a predator, and that if they didn’t stop him that there was going to be another person that was going to die inside of Ed Buck’s house,” Cannick said.

At the time, prosecutors declined to file charges against Buck in Moore’s death citing insufficient evidence, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last week, police reported the body of Timothy Dean, 55, had been recovered from Buck’s West Hollywood property, dead from an apparent overdose.

According to Cannick, Buck needs to be criminally prosecuted.

“The fact of the matter is, two black men have died in this man’s house of an overdose within 18 months, and that is not a coincidence,” said Cannick. “Like I said, we have nearly a dozen young men who have come forward who are sharing their stories with detectives who have spoken to me. This is a pattern, this is a practice with Ed Buck. It is very clear if he’s not stopped there will be a third body.”

Buck’s lawyer claims Dean had consumed illegal substances prior to attending a party at Buck’s home, but investigators and activists are worried Buck is at least partially responsible, especially after the 26-year-old Moore wrote a diary blaming Buck for his addiction to crystal meth.

Today would have been Gemmel Moore's 28th birthday. #ArrestEdBuck pic.twitter.com/bu4Zk5RSza — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) January 14, 2019

“I honestly don’t know what to do,” Moore wrote in a diary recovered by Cannick. “I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one that gave me my first injection of crystal meth. It was very painful but after all the troubles I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy.”

Buck has contributed to several Democrat political campaigns, including those of Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, California Rep. Ted Lieu, California Rep. Adam Schiff, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, among others.