Journalist Shuts Down Trump Assassination Play

A conservative journalist interrupted the Trump assassination play in Central Park, N.Y., on Friday, only two days after the politically-motivated shooting of Republican lawmakers.

Laura Loomer of Rebel Media was arrested after rushing the stage, yelling that the production promoted violence against President Trump and his supporters.

The play, which is sponsored by Time Warner and the New York Times, features a Trump-lookalike who is violently assassinated in the same manner as Julius Caesar.

Brave protestor takes over play simulating Trumps assignation! https://t.co/1UE6A6iNHg — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 17, 2017

It has sparked outrage from critics who say the production is a call to action intended to invoke violent acts against conservatives and libertarians, an argument bolstered by the recent attack at a GOP baseball practice by 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, an anti-Trump activist who intended to kill as many Republican lawmakers as possible with a SKS rifle on Wednesday.

Contrast the mainstream media’s defense of the play with their outrage over a rodeo clown dressed up as President Obama, as we reported back in 2013:

2013: Left outraged over an Obama-lookalike RODEO CLOWN 2017: Left defends play portraying brutal death of #Trump https://t.co/2BCtOMcF2c pic.twitter.com/HjoXB1XelL — Kit Daniels (@KitDaniels1776) June 17, 2017

