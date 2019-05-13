Journalists Are Reporting Their Own Colleagues to HR For 'Offensive' Political Opinions

There is a growing trend of journalists reporting their own colleagues to Human Resources over political opinions that make them feel “unsafe”.

That’s according to a post on the Singal-Minded newsletter, which highlights two anonymous cases of journalists grassing up other journalists for their thought crimes.

In the first case, a staffer at a major publication wrote about a social justice controversy. In the piece, he took a center-right position that would be in line with mainstream thinking but “at odds with the progressive consensus”.

As a result, a number of the staffer’s colleagues filed HR complaints, asserting that the column made them feel “unsafe”.

“The staffers leveling the complaint were so upset and disturbed by Bob’s center-right column that they felt their physical or psychological safety had been threatened,” reports the newsletter.

Quite how the writer’s opinions would cause anyone to feel “unsafe” given that he doesn’t even work in news outlet’s office is a mystery.

In another case, two colleagues (both non-white) went to lunch and had a conversation about the underlying factors causing the violence in Baltimore.

The female staffer argued that the causes were “white supremacy and the legacy of slavery,” while the male colleague disagreed, blaming the violence instead on “Baltimore’s heavily Democratic local government”.

The female staffer responded by yelling at the man across the table before reporting him to higher ups.

In neither case did the thought criminals receive any punishment, but the mere fact they were snitched on is a damning indictment of the state of journalism in 2019.

“There are, unfortunately, progressive and leftist communities where this shockingly immature and ill-conceived idea that disagreement is the same as abuse or trauma has truly taken hold, but it’s completely inimical to the core tenets of journalism, and I hope it doesn’t spread further there,” writes Jesse Singal.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————