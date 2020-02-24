Journalists Attacked by Violent Bernie Bros in Austin, Texas

Journalists and security guards were attacked by violent Bernie Bros in Austin, Texas yesterday, with one having to visit hospital to receive stitches after having his head gashed.

One of the security guards revealed what happened to him and his colleagues when Owen Shroyer began bullhorning during the event.

“As soon as Bernie went on stage and Owen tried to give some counter-points with the bullhorn, we were immediately rushed by a number of very aggressive individuals,” said the security guard.

Shroyer and his security were situated well outside the perimeter and where police officers had said they were allowed to be. They did not attempt to insert themselves into where the Bernie supporters were located.

“There were people on the perimeter that were Bernie supporters and as soon as Owen started with his counter-message they rushed us,” the security guard added, noting that a man wearing a black bandana used a large steel flashlight as a threatening weapon while another tried to physically grab Shroyer’s bullhorn.

During this confrontation, a security guard was left bloodied and had to be taken to the hospital to receive stitches. Police were nowhere to be seen during the scuffle.

“I promise you, these people were not peaceful, they were literally preparing themselves, masking up, getting metal objects into their hands, into their pockets, they were looking for a confrontation,” said the security guard.

Other clips from the confrontation showed Bernie supporters acting out in bizarre ways, including one older man who pulled strange faces into the camera while Shroyer was bullhorning.

