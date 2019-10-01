Journalists Create False Call For Violence At Joker Movie

The liberal media claims that disillusioned white men will resonate with the story of the Joker and lash out in violence.

In reality, it is the media who is begging for a tragedy to happen to justify their hatred of middle-class white Americans.

They cry that we must never give a platform to people they deem too extreme because that is an endorsement of their views; so why do they constantly give a platform to mass shooters?

By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Over 60 Miles of NEW Border Wall Announced

Over 60 Miles of NEW Border Wall Announced

Hot News
Comments
Video: Antifa Protesters Scream At, Block Elderly Woman

Video: Antifa Protesters Scream At, Block Elderly Woman

Hot News
Comments

Yet More, High-Quality Video Of Trudeau In Blackface Has Emerged

Hot News
comments

UPDATE: Des Moines Register Fires Editor Over Past Tweets – After He Exposed Another Person’s Old Tweets

Hot News
comments

Facebook VR to Allow Users to ‘Build Your Own World’

Hot News
comments

Comments