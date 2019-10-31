Journalists FREAK OUT Over Meme of Trump Giving 'Hero Dog' a Medal

Mainstream media journalists completely freaked out and attempted to ‘fact check’ a meme after President Trump posted an obviously photoshopped image of himself awarding the ‘hero dog’ that helped hunt down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a medal.

After Trump tweeted out the image, which anyone with eyes could see was photoshopped and had been circulating on the Internet for hours beforehand, Voice of America reporter Steve Herman tweeted that he had “requested details” from the White House and that “no such canine event” was on Trump’s schedule.

I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

After being roundly ridiculed for treating a meme as if it was a real event, Herman proceeded to spam his own tweet threat with justifications while lashing out at people who laughed at him.

Numerous respondents sardonically congratulated him for his stunning “scoop.”

Great scoop! — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 30, 2019

Thank you for this stunning act of journalism and public service — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 30, 2019

The New York Times felt the need to devote an entire report to the fact that the image was “altered.” Thanks, NY Times, I would never have known.

President Trump on Wednesday shared a photograph from 2017 altered to show him placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader.https://t.co/XUWwq0b9Ie — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2019

CNN’s Jim Acosta also broke the astounding revelation that the dog was not in fact at the White House.

A WH official said "the dog is not at the WH." https://t.co/eJLqBMyKna — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Mieke Eoyang screeched that Trump was putting out “fake news,” unaware of the fact that a meme is not a piece of ‘news’.

“The President is disseminating fake news,” she tweeted. “The President is sharing fake news about the nation’s highest valor award.”

The President is disseminating fake news. The President is sharing fake news about the nation's highest valor award. The President is sharing fake news replacing the photo of a Medal of Honor recipient with a dog. https://t.co/FEbioK3H3l — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) October 30, 2019

The left and the media’s reaction to the image once again underscores how they are completely baffled by the purpose and intention of memes and will brazenly humiliate themselves in an effort to “fact check” satire.

Idiots.

