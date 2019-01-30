Journalists Now Hate Twitter

The love-hate relationship that journalists have with Twitter is turning mostly to hate, with an ample serving of self-loathing.



Jacob Engels joins Alex Jones to discuss CNN’s role in propagandizing Roger Stone’s FBI raid and arrest.

Even some of the most prominent posters are now blaming Twitter — or, more precisely, their addiction to the site — for many of the ills that plague the profession.

But there’s an interesting twist here that’s gotten less attention: Is Twitter corrupting journalism or exposing its utter unfairness?

Read more



The video is sourced from video of The Black Hebrew Israelites and The American Indian indigenous march which proves the Covington High School kids did nothing wrong.