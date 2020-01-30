Journo Trespasses at Drudge’s Florida Home to Ask About Trump Support

A journalist recently paid an uninvited visit to the home of Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge to ask about his sentiments on President Donald Trump.

Bob Norman, under the Columbia Journalism Review byline, detailed his trip to Drudge’s multi-million dollar estate in South Florida, where he was able to access the home and knock on the door.

The purpose of Norman’s visit was to ask if Drudge still supports the president, especially since headlines critical of Trump have recently appeared on his eponymous news aggregator boasting millions of visits per day.

The famously reclusive Drudge had been a major fan of Trump going into the 2016 election, but in recent years readers have complained his conservative-aligned website was covering more negative stories about the administration, leading many to assume the influencer had turned his back on MAGA.

Norman evidently obtained Drudge’s home address, somewhere near the Everglades, and drove there to settle the matter once and for all.

From Norman’s piece in the Columbia Journalism Review:

I wanted to ask Drudge about his changing stance on Trump, but he hasn’t given a mainstream media outlet an interview in years. The voicemail I left him went unreturned, so last year, just as the headlines began to turn, I drove out to to Drudge’s house in a remote farming community called Redland in southwest Miami-Dade County.

To Norman’s surprise, there was no high wall around the property, but instead an open wooden gate which he entered, despite signs warning trespassers were not welcome.

Norman knocked on Drudge’s door to no avail, so he left.

But a phone call later in the day proved successful, and Drudge provided some commentary, albeit reluctantly.

Before commenting, Drudge excoriated the reporter for trespassing especially given the current tense political climate.

“That was you?” he asked with apparent astonishment.

He said he couldn’t make out who it was in surveillance videos, noted that he’d put up “Keep Out” signs on his property for just this kind of occasion, and had even called the police. (The Miami-Dade force produced no record of such a call, when I asked for one later.)

“That’s not fair that you would come onto my property, knowing the climate we’re in,” he said. “It’s a volatile climate and you could have been hurt. … What happens if it was a fan? What happens if it was a stalker?”

When asked if he believed he was in danger from stalkers or fans, Drudge replied “You’re putting words in my mouth,” before going back to Norman’s unorthodox ambush journalism.

“Ambushing someone on a private property, you can get yourself hurt Bob,” he said. “I’ve followed your career. I watched you on [local Miami television], and I’m surprised you would conduct yourself in that way.”

When Norman says he’s interested in Drudge’s opinion on Trump, he replies, “You and everybody else.”

I noted that he went all in on Trump during the election.

“That was three years ago,” he said.

That response seemed rather telling, a clear distancing from the president. But Drudge wouldn’t go further. Instead, he went right back to the supposed violation of his inner sanctum.

“The gate was open, I drove to your door, I knocked and I left,” I told him. “You were an aggressive reporter yourself at one point I believe.”

“I remember knocking on Maureen Dowd’s door years ago,” he said almost wistfully.

In the wake of the perceived Trump betrayal, multiple conservative news aggregator sites have popped up to fill the void supposedly left by Drudge.

Meanwhile, reports also claim President Trump has asked staff to “look into” why drudge has been ‘so anti-Trump” lately.

Back in 2015, Drudge unexpectedly visited the Infowars studios in Austin, Texas, to give a rare interview discussing Trump, the oncoming censorship purge and social media.

He did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.

