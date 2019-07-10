Journo Warns 'Toxic' Right-Wing Group Is Out Feeding The Homeless: 'Tell Them They're Not Welcome'

Blue check Twitter journo Mike Stuchbery issued a warning over the weekend to the citizens of Glasgow, Scotland that the right-wing group Generation Identity UK “are out distributing meals, along with toxic propaganda.”

“Glasgow, the kiddie stormtroopers of Generation Identity are out distributing meals, along with toxic propaganda,” Stuchbery tweeted Sunday afternoon. “If you see them, *peacefully* but directly tell them they’re not welcome.”

Stuchbery shared a picture of the group helping feed a homeless Scottish man living on the street.

Perhaps the authorities could be called to rip the meal out of this homeless man’s hands, lest he become seduced by their “toxic propaganda” through being given a warm meal.


Grown men are now getting arrested for participating in a trend of licking food at the the grocery store and putting it back.

Perhaps more shockingly, the UK media jumped all over the story.

The Times ran the most hysterical propaganda piece on Tuesday about their homeless feeding expedition, titled: “Extremists linked to mosque killer prey on homeless.”

Generation Identity UK leader Benjamin Jones responded to the piece in a statement on their website saying the article was “one of the most shocking examples” of mainstream media “hysteria and hysteria and catastrophising” he’s ever seen as all they were doing was “distributing food to the homeless.”

Jones said despite the media’s hysteria they’ll “continue to help the homeless throughout the UK and, naturally, Glasgow.”


Related Articles

French Court Awards Compensation to Paris Massacre Terrorist

French Court Awards Compensation to Paris Massacre Terrorist

World News
Comments
Video of Migrant Gang Shoving Gun in Swedish Boy's Mouth Stirs Controversy

Video of Migrant Gang Shoving Gun in Swedish Boy’s Mouth Stirs Controversy

Government
Comments

Russian TV Expresses Bewilderment Over West Transfixed With Identity Politics

World News
comments

Hong Kong Protesters Defeat China Extradition Bill

World News
comments

Exclusive: Tommy Robinson to Request Emergency Political Asylum in the United States

World News
comments

Comments