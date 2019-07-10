Journo Warns 'Toxic' Right-Wing Group Is Out Feeding The Homeless: 'Tell Them They're Not Welcome'

Blue check Twitter journo Mike Stuchbery issued a warning over the weekend to the citizens of Glasgow, Scotland that the right-wing group Generation Identity UK “are out distributing meals, along with toxic propaganda.”

“Glasgow, the kiddie stormtroopers of Generation Identity are out distributing meals, along with toxic propaganda,” Stuchbery tweeted Sunday afternoon. “If you see them, *peacefully* but directly tell them they’re not welcome.”

Stuchbery shared a picture of the group helping feed a homeless Scottish man living on the street.

Glasgow, the kiddie stormtroopers of Generation Identity are out distributing meals, along with toxic propaganda. If you see them, *peacefully* but directly tell them they're not welcome. pic.twitter.com/pzmOT6NkYb — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) July 7, 2019

Perhaps the authorities could be called to rip the meal out of this homeless man’s hands, lest he become seduced by their “toxic propaganda” through being given a warm meal.

Damn kids and their feeding of the homeless. Bloody outrage. — absolute waifu (@AbsoluteWaifu) July 7, 2019

Are we gatekeeping feeding the homeless now — 「unfermented of the yeast」 (@SchwayGoose) July 8, 2019



Perhaps more shockingly, the UK media jumped all over the story.

The Times ran the most hysterical propaganda piece on Tuesday about their homeless feeding expedition, titled: “Extremists linked to mosque killer prey on homeless.”

On the left are members of @GID_Scotland, preparing to distribute food to the homeless in Glasgow. This is how @thetimes decided to report on it. Declining readerships and increased competition are driving once reputable publications to hysteria and click-bait tactics. pic.twitter.com/gbyAlplmZz — Benjamin Jones 📢 (@BenJonesGI) July 9, 2019

Generation Identity UK leader Benjamin Jones responded to the piece in a statement on their website saying the article was “one of the most shocking examples” of mainstream media “hysteria and hysteria and catastrophising” he’s ever seen as all they were doing was “distributing food to the homeless.”

Jones said despite the media’s hysteria they’ll “continue to help the homeless throughout the UK and, naturally, Glasgow.”