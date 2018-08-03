Journos Defend NYT Hire's Anti-White Tweets: 'Sarah Jeong Is Good, Her Haters Are Bad'

Left-wing journalists are circling the wagon to protect the newest member of the New York Times’ Editorial Board, Sarah Jeong, who attracted controversy after tons of her anti-white tweets surfaced on Wednesday.

Jeong’s Twitter history showed her saying she doesn’t like “dumbass f**king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants” and she gets a sick “joy” out of “being cruel to old white men.”

The New York Times said in a statement released on Thursday that they were fully aware of her anti-white tweets before they hired her. They also said she’s the real victim here and her racism is justified because some anonymous people she assumed were white called her mean names on the internet.

As The Daily Caller noted Thursday, tons of journalists rushed to her defense and attacked those criticizing her:

Sarah Jeong is good, her haters are bad (terrible, even). It's not difficult. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 2, 2018

most of the people attacking sarah jeong are the same ones sending all of us who are nonwhite on twitter the threatening messages that we have to report. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 2, 2018

Hot take: sarah jeong is hilarious — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 2, 2018

i love these fucking morons who think they've caught you in some kind of Logic Trap. yes, obviously sarah jeong's tweets were absolutely fine https://t.co/lOdiSAQbWu — libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 2, 2018

The people who are very concerned about Sarah Jeong being "racist" seem to be quite comfortable with actual racism unless it's "racism" against white people which is not racism and you could blow me over with a feather, I do declare. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 2, 2018

I’m going to be clearer about this: @sarahjeong is one of the most insightful people we have on this entire internet. There is no way anyone will take her down with this laughable junk but they should all feel ashamed of themselves for trying. — Dara Lind (@DLind) August 2, 2018

anti-black sentiment and anti-white sentiment are not morally equivalent because the country wasn't founded 45 minutes ago and our long and complex history has generated systemic oppression of nonwhite people to the exclusive advantage of white people. Also Sarah Jeong is good. — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) August 2, 2018