Joy Behar Calls Anti-Lockdown Protesters 'Terrorists' Inspired By Alex Jones

The View co-host Joy Behar blamed the nationwide anti-lockdown protests on Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh and referred to the demonstrators who brought guns to the events as terrorists.

“Well, you know, let me first say that we are lucky to be working from home, all of us. I feel for these people who are losing their jobs. I really do. But they have to understand that they can infect other people,” Behar said Monday.

“You know to paraphrase Patrick Henry, give me liberty and give me death is what they are basically proposing because a lot of people are going to die because of this behavior. It has already been shown that self-quarantining, whatever you want to call it, besides distancing and PPE’s, has been working. It works.”

Behar went on to blame Infowars’ Alex Jones and radio host Rush Limbaugh for the broad discontent with local governments’ stay-at-home orders and other civil liberty violations made by tyrannical Democrat leaders.

“These people are being egged on by right-wing media and people like Alex Jones, like Rush Limbaugh. Why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters leave your guns home. Those are terrorists that bring guns to rallies. I don’t trust that at all. Don’t listen to these people.”

