Joy Behar Defends Hillary Clinton, Calls Tulsi A Russian Asset -- Immediately Gets Schooled

The View co-host Joy Behar accused 2020 Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard to her face of being a Russian asset and Republican puppet.

The unfounded accusation has been pushed by Hillary Clinton and other mainstream media lackeys over Gabbard’s refusal to toe the establishment line on foreign policy and Trump impeachment.

“I know Hillary Clinton thinks you’re a witting asset,” Behar said. “You might be unwitting. Not that that means you’re stupid, but people can be used.”

“One more question,” Behar said. “You’re on state TV all the time. Why do you go on the Fox channel? It’s a propaganda network — 16 times with Tucker Carlson. I never see you with Chris Wallace or that other guy. What’s his name? Bret Baier. They are middle of the road. Why do you go on with Tucker, who is a liar and a propagandist?”

Gabbard fired back, calling Behar’s accusations insulting given she’s a veteran who fought for America.

“Let me start with how offensive it is to say that I am a witting or unwitting asset of a foreign country,” Gabbard said. “This is a country that I’m willing to lay my life down for. If you are saying it’s not deliberately, then you are implying that I am too stupid and naïve and lack the intelligence to know what I am doing. That’s extremely offensive to me and every woman of color.”

“You raised a second issue about why I go on Fox News,” Gabbard said. “I go on Tucker Carlson, go on Bret Baier, go on Sean Hannity, go on MSNBC, go on CNN. I am here to speak to every single American in this country about the unifying leadership that I want to bring as president, not just speak to those who agree with me, but to speak to those who may disagree.”

“Nice to think that could happen,” Behar grumbled.

Co-host Meghan McCain defended Gabbard’s willingness to reach across the political aisle because that’s what it takes to win an election.

“I think the reason why you — so many Republicans respond to you is because you don’t treat us like we’re garbage,” McCain said. “You actually care about the audience and care about reaching out, which to a lot of conservatives, and you’re going to have to win them over to get to the White House one way or another, is important, and just negating all of Fox’s audience. I called Elizabeth Warren to task on it.”

Gabbard called Clinton “Queen of Warmongers” last month after she accused Gabbard of being a Russian stooge, and taunted Clinton to officially enter the 2020 race to see whose policy platform Americans would resonate with more.

