Joy Reid Is A Closet Infowarrior

Will the left take out one of its propaganda mouthpieces?

MSNBC host Joy Reid is under the microscope after recently fending off a homophobic rant posted to her blog that she claims was fabricated.

Now, Joy Reid has been outed yet again by the pc social media police as having supported the 9/11 Documentary “Loose Change” and siding with none other than public enemy number one Alex Jones.

What happened to the public arena where ideas were met with either a majority of support or criticism?

When did the CIA backed Silicon Valley social media engineers become what is now known as the last voice on public opinion?

NAZI propaganda schemer Joseph Goebells said it best, “Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will. Propaganda must facilitate the displacement of aggression by specifying the targets for hatred.”