JPMorgan Pulls Ads From NBC News After Megyn Kelly's "Repulsive" Alex Jones Interview

While Megyn Kelly’s interview with Russian President (and all around global bad guy if one were to believe the daily barrage of leftist headlines) Vladimir Putin did not raise the ire of advertisers, it appears her interview with right-wing provocateur Alex Jones has lurched from social media firestorm to real-world dollars and cents for NBC News.

The sit-down has been promoted as a discussion about “controversies and conspiracies.”

In a video promoting the interview, Jones talks about the 9/11 attacks as an “inside job.” In the clip, Kelly also brings up Sandy Hook, saying: “When you say parents faked their children’s deaths, people get very angry.” Jones replies: “But they don’t get angry about half-a-million dead Iraqis from the sanctions.”

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

And now, as The Wall Street Journal reports, J.P. Morgan has asked for its local TV ads and digital ads to be removed from Kelly’s show and from all NBC news programming until after the show airs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company doesn’t want any of its ads to appear adjacent to any promotions for the interview, the person added.

This comes hours after Kristin Lemkau, J.P. Morgan’s chief marketing officer, questioned why Ms. Kelly would conduct the interview.

“As an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes.”

On his radio program Monday, Jones said that he thinks Sandy Hook happened, or at least that children died, though there are anomalies about the event. However, he said that was edited from the NBC promotion. “I’m tired of being misrepresented,” Jones said and added that he demanded Kelly’s “hit piece” not air on Father’s Day.

WSJ reports that other NBC advertisers have stayed mum on the planned episode, at least publicly.