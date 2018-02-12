JPMorgan’s “Bitcoin Bible:" Cryptocurrencies Are Here to Stay

Image Credits: Steve Jurvetson / Wikimedia Commons.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jaime Dimon has sure come a long way on his bitcoin stance — by first calling the cryptocurrency a “fraud” to saying “blockchain is real” to now releasing what some are calling the “Bitcoin Bible” for investors — all in less than five months’ time.

The 71-page pamphlet, which was released Monday, details everything from the technology of cryptocurrencies to their applications and challenges.

According to the report, the “extremely rapid growth” and “falls” of various digital currencies over the last several months have forced not only JPMorgan Chase but all market participants to closely monitor and understand this new market.

