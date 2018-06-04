Juanita Broaddrick: NBC Skipped ‘Perfect Opportunity’ to Ask Bill Clinton About Rape Allegations

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick says she was “sickened” by NBC’s interview of Clinton in which the network only asked the former president about his consensual affair with Monica Lewinsky in the context of the current #MeToo era.

“I can’t believe there is not a reporter out there,” Broaddrick told Breitbart News in an interview.  “I mean, this person had a perfect opportunity today to ask Bill Clinton about the allegations of sexual assault and rape.”

“Why doesn’t NBC have me on to discuss the rape? Of course, they are the same network that held my 1999 interview until after the impeachment hearing.”

In today’s interview, NBC News’ Craig Melvin grilled Clinton about whether he would have dealt with the Monica Lewinsky affair differently in light of the #MeToo movement.

