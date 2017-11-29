Juanita Broaddrick Wants Clinton’s Pension Taken Away

Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused former president Bill Clinton of raping her, said Wednesday that she wants his pension taken away.

“In the case of Bill Clinton, he’s got a post-presidency… he’s still paid, for instance, a presidential pension from the US taxpayers — are there things you’d like to see still done in his life that would affect him?” Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese first posed to Broaddrick.

“Oh yes,” she replied. “Everything that he’s given as being a past president, with the exception of his secret service things… I think that all financial things that are given to him should be removed.”

Read more