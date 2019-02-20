Judge Approves Lawsuit Against Obama Presidential Library

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

A federal judge on Tuesday dealt a blow to President Barack Obama’s presidential center in Chicago by allowing a lawsuit against the project to continue.

Protect Our Parks, Inc., along with conservation and historical groups, sued last May to stop the center from being built on historic, lakefront parkland in Chicago. The Obama Foundation is trying to build a $500 million presidential center on that land, and opponents are trying to keep the project out of Jackson Park, which is nearly as old as Central Park in New York City.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

“We are not opposing construction of the Obama Presidential Center, as long as it’s not in historic Jackson Park,” said Herbert Caplan, Protect Our Parks founder.

