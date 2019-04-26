Judge Blocks Trump Admin Rule to Curb Abortion

A federal judge in Washington state on Thursday blocked a Trump administration rule that would prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

The preliminary injunction bars enforcement nationwide of a policy that was due to go into effect on May 3 over the vehement objections of abortion supporters who have decried it as a “gag rule” designed to silence doctor-patient communications about abortion options.

“Today’s ruling ensures that clinics across the nation can remain open and continue to provide quality, unbiased healthcare to women,” Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement announcing the decision.

Read more



Now that the deep state coup has been exposed, insiders say President Trump is ready to use every tool he has to finally defeat the deep state. Alex explains how now is the time for patriots to support the president’s ‘America First’ agenda.