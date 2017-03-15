Judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban

A federal judge ruled Wednesday evening to block President Trump’s revised travel order from going into effect Thursday.

The state of Hawaii had sued over the ban, arguing that the travel and refugee provisions violate due process rights and religious freedom protections. It also says the policy would hinder educational institutions and tourism in the state.

Judge Derrick Watson granted state attorney general’s request to stay the order late Wednesday.

“The illogic of the Government’s contentions is palpable,” he wrote in the 43-page order. “The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed.”


