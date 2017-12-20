Judge Convicts ISIS Supporter Who Plotted To Kill Blogger

A supporter of the Islamic State received a 28-year prison sentence Tuesday for plotting to decapitate conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Judge William G. Young said during the hearing that he was uncomfortable with sentencing David Wright for crafting an elaborate plot in 2015 to kill Geller, who is known for orchestrating anti-Islamic events around the country.

“You are not a monster, yet you embraced a monstrous evil,” Young told Wright, who cried in a Boston federal courthouse while apologizing for his actions. He also denounced ISIS and promised to make right some of the “mistakes” he made in the past.

Prosecutors said Wright and two other men conspired to kill Geller because they were upset she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas in 2015. Two separate men shot and wounded a security guard outside the contest before they were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

