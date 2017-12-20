Judge Declares Mistrial In Bundy Case Over Withheld Evidence

A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case against rancher Cliven Bundy and co-defendants accused of leading the 2014 Nevada standoff, admonishing the prosecution for failing to turn over “potentially exculpatory” evidence to the defense.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro also dismissed the jurors after seven weeks of testimony on charges brought against Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and Ryan Payne in Las Vegas federal court.

“The judge is obligated to disclose all evidence that might be favorable” to defense attorneys, she said.

