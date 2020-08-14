Judge Demands Father Pay $5000 Monthly While Ex-Wife "Transitions" Eight-Year-Old Son

A Texas judge ordered a father to pay $5000 monthly for “family counseling” while his ex-wife “transitions” their eight-year-old son.

Yes, really.

Without a hearing, Democratic Judge Mary Brown green-lit the ex-wife’s decision to enroll eight-year-old James as “Luna” in school and to subject him to transgender medical procedures.

“[The ex-wife] is not even James and Jude’s biological ; she and her now-ex-husband used an egg donor to conceive the boys via in-vitro fertilization,” reported Life Site. “…Judge Brown’s ruling came without the hearing that was scheduled to take place yesterday.”

“There was no explanation why Judge Brown issued her order without the proper hearing.”

Judge Brown reversed a previous decision granting the father, Jeffrey Younger, a say in the matter, and has ordered him to pay for family counseling.

Younger said he also doesn’t have a say in the selection of the counselor despite it costing him around $5000 a month, in addition to the $10,000 retainer required by the counselor.

In short, the judge is allowing the “transitioning” an eight-year-old boy while stripping the biological father of say in the matter – without a hearing – while also forcing him to pay for a counselor not of his choosing.

The ruling contradicts an Oct. ruling by Judge Kim Cooks, who found that the ex-wife “was overly affirming in instances when James supposedly showed a desire to be a girl, including taking him to LGBTQ parades, buying him dresses and fake hair, and enrolling him in kindergarten as a ‘girl’ named ‘Luna.’”

Interesting, Judge Brown’s biography claims she is “a proud graduate of Bishop Dunne High School,” which is a private Catholic school. The biography doesn’t explain why she’s proud of her Catholic upbringing when her ruling doesn’t seem to correlate with traditional Catholic teachings.

“Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and many others commented on the case last year as the #SaveJamesYounger hashtag blew up on Twitter,” Life Site also reported.

As mentioned, Judge Brown’s order reverses a previous court decision that’s outlined below:

