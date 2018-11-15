Judge Denies Request to Extend Recount Deadline in Florida

Image Credits: Saul Martinez/Getty Images.

A federal judge has denied a request to extend the approaching deadline for recounts in tight Florida races for the U.S Senate seat and Florida governor.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s latest ruling relates to the 3 p.m. deadline for all 67 Florida counties to complete state-mandated machine recounts. Palm Beach County has already signaled to the state that it would not be able to complete their machine recount in time, citing aging ballot counting machines.

In his ruling, Walker expressed concern that some counties may not complete their work by the deadline. But he also cited a lack of information on when Palm Beach County specifically would wrap up its work.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Federal Court Says Clinton Must Answer More Questions About Her Emails

Federal Court Says Clinton Must Answer More Questions About Her Emails

U.S. News
Comments
Kamala Harris Draws Parallel Between ICE and the KKK

Kamala Harris Draws Parallel Between ICE and the KKK

U.S. News
Comments

Border Patrol Catches 654 Illegal Aliens Who Entered Through ‘Outdated Border Wall Infrastructure’

U.S. News
Comments

The Democrats’ Secret Agenda For Impeachment Is Clear

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Tucker Carlson’s Epic Takedown Of CNN; One of “free speech’s greatest enemies”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments