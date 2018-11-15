Judge Denies Request to Extend Recount Deadline in Florida

A federal judge has denied a request to extend the approaching deadline for recounts in tight Florida races for the U.S Senate seat and Florida governor.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s latest ruling relates to the 3 p.m. deadline for all 67 Florida counties to complete state-mandated machine recounts. Palm Beach County has already signaled to the state that it would not be able to complete their machine recount in time, citing aging ballot counting machines.

In his ruling, Walker expressed concern that some counties may not complete their work by the deadline. But he also cited a lack of information on when Palm Beach County specifically would wrap up its work.

