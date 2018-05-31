Judge Dismisses Kaspersky Lawsuit, Leaving Governmentwide Ban in Place

A federal judge, on Wednesday, dismissed two lawsuits the Russian software firm Kaspersky Lab filed against the U.S. government, which barred Kaspersky anti-virus from federal networks last year.

The government’s Kaspersky bans “may very well have adverse consequences” for the company, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote, “but that does not make them unconstitutional.”

Kaspersky said in a statement the company was “disappointed with the court’s decisions” and will “vigorously pursue our appeal rights.”

“Kaspersky Lab maintains that these actions were the product of unconstitutional agency and legislative processes and unfairly targeted the company without any meaningful fact-finding,” the company said.

