Judge Expected to Make Decision on CNN Lawsuit on Thursday

A decision is expected Thursday in CNN’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump for revoking the Secret Service hard pass of CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta.

Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia is expected to rule on whether the White House’s decision to take away Acosta’s credentials violated the Constitution.

CNN lawyer Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., argued Wednesday that Trump doesn’t have the right to choose which reporters the network sends to the White House.

“Rudeness’ is a code word for ‘I don’t like you being an aggressive reporter,’” Boutrous said. “The president doesn’t have the right to choose who CNN sends to the White House.”

James Burnham, the lawyer representing the Trump administration, said Acosta’s press pass was revoked because of the way he behaved during the White House press conference last week.

