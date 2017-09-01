Judge: FBI must disclose Hillary Clinton email probe details

A federal judge ordered the FBI on Thursday to disclose more details about how it handled its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s secret email account.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said court papers describing the grand jury subpoenas the FBI obtained to compel information from Mrs. Clinton’s internet service providers can be made public.

In doing so, he overruled objections by the Trump administration that had insisted making the information public would violate grand jury secrecy rules.

