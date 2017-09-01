Judge: FBI must disclose Hillary Clinton email probe details

Image Credits: hillaryclinton / Flickr.

A federal judge ordered the FBI on Thursday to disclose more details about how it handled its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s secret email account.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said court papers describing the grand jury subpoenas the FBI obtained to compel information from Mrs. Clinton’s internet service providers can be made public.

In doing so, he overruled objections by the Trump administration that had insisted making the information public would violate grand jury secrecy rules.

Read more


Related Articles

Senator Feinstein Facing Backlash After Slight Softening On Trump

Senator Feinstein Facing Backlash After Slight Softening On Trump

Government
Comments
TRUMP VINDICATED: Feds Identified Antifa as 'Primary Instigators of Violence' - In 2016

TRUMP VINDICATED: Feds Identified Antifa as ‘Primary Instigators of Violence’ – In 2016

Government
Comments

‘Conservative’ Lawmakers Move to Save DREAMers

Government
Comments

Democratic Party Is Comprised Of Demonic Forces Aligned Against America

Government
Comments

Democrats Admit Antifa Is An Aggressive, Violent Gang Of Thugs

Government
Comments

Comments