Judge Frees Illegal Immigrant MS-13 Member Because Of ‘Rights Violations’

An Obama-appointed federal judge in Virginia early this month released a Honduran teen who sold drugs, illegally crossed the U.S. border, and was a member of the violent street gang MS-13.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon ordered the 17-year-old to be released because his “rights had been violated” after he crossed the Rio Grande and turned himself in to U.S. Border Patrol, the Washington Post reported.

“The judge ruled that, by holding the illegal alien gangbanger without a hearing, the government violated his rights to due process and family unity,” according to Judicial Watch.

The former gang-member’s identity has not been revealed due to his status as a minor.

Read more