Judge in Brazil Drops Cybercrime Charges Against Glenn Greenwald ‘For Now’

Brazilian Judge Ricardo Leite dismissed charges against journalist Glenn Greenwald on Thursday citing a Supreme Court injunction against prosecuting Greenwald for engaging in journalism. Prosecutors charged Greenwald with cybercrimes over allegedly advising hackers to destroy incriminating evidence.

Greenwald has denied that he engaged in the alleged criminal activity, which prosecutors claim occurred during the process of Greenwald procuring private conversations among high-ranking Brazilian officials.

Greenwald published conversations at The Intercept featuring remarks from current Minister of Justice Sergio Moro from when he was the judge responsible for the “Operation Car Wash” corruption investigation.

