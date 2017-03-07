Judge: Investigation Into Obama Spying on Trump Would Reveal Mass Surveillance of All Americans

According to Judge Andrew Napolitano, the intelligence community is petrified of a Congressional investigation into claims that Barack Obama spied on Donald Trump because it would expose the fact that every American is under mass surveillance and that their conversations are all being digitally recorded by the NSA.

Appearing on Fox & Friends this morning, Napolitano pointed out that Obama would not have needed FISA court approval to conduct surveillance of Trump and that he could have simply ordered his Attorney General Eric Holder to set it in motion.

“The idea that it was illegal to listen to the phone calls and in person conversations of Donald Trump is wrong,” said Napolitano, adding that although it was immoral and unconstitutional, such power has resided in the hands of the president since Jimmy Carter.

He added that it would then be easy for Obama to ask the NSA, which is a part of the military, to turn over any conversation that Trump had with anyone in Trump Tower.

Napolitano went on to explain that the deep state is petrified of an investigation into any possible spying on Trump because it would blow wide open the truth about the mass surveillance of the American people.

“The last thing in the world the intelligence community wants is an investigation by the Congress which will expose how truly pervasive spying is, how the intelligence community captures everything we say on our mobile devices, every time we touch a key on our mobile devices, on our desktops, every conversation on a land line, every piece of data that goes across any fiber in the United States into or out of the United States is captured digitally by the NSA,” said Napolitano.

Napolitano’s claims are backed up by what was revealed as far back as the 90’s about the NSA’s Echelon spying program.

In 1999, the Australian government admitted that they were part of an NSA-led global intercept and surveillance program called Echelon in alliance with the US and Britain that could listen to “every international telephone call, fax, e-mail, or radio transmission,” on the planet.

In addition, a 2001 European Parliament report stated that “within Europe all e-mail, telephone and fax communications are routinely intercepted” by the NSA.

According to former NSA analyst turned whistleblower William Binney, the NSA is analyzing conversations in real time and has a Google-style search capability for all our communications. It also has the capability to store details of all conversations, not just metadata, in huge facilities such as the one in Bluffdale, Utah.

Napolitano went on to add that he thought Obama did order Trump’s communications to be monitored in order to sabotager his campaign and help Hillary Clinton, and that if the truth emerges, whatever is left of Obama’s legacy will be destroyed.

“He did it for the most base and venal reasons to tarnish a political opponent,” said Napolitano, adding that the power was only supposed to be used to protect the security of the United States in critical situations.

