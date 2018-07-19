Judge Jeanine Triggers Whoopi: ‘You Have Trump Derangement Syndrome’ – Gets Spit On

Update: Jeanine Pirro claims Whoopi Goldberg spit on her and yelled, “Get the f**k out of this building!” following an on-air confrontation.

.@JudgeJeanine on what @WhoopiGoldberg did off stage: "I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building.’" pic.twitter.com/sEMtyrwCNN — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

Read the original article below:

Appearing on The View, Judge Jeanine Pirro got liberal comedian Whoopi Goldberg riled up when she diagnosed her with a serious case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The Fox News host was discussing her new book Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy on Thursday when Whoopi chimed into the conversation, saying, “Well here’s my question for you.”

Pirro cut in, “You’re suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Did you just point at me?” Goldberg asked.

Judge Jeanine answered with a drawn out, “Yes.”

Whoopi Goldberg went on to argue that she does not have Trump Derangement Syndrome and instead says she’s simply “Tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.'”

“Listen, I’m 62-years-old, there have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with, but I’ve never, ever seen anything like this. I’ve never seen anybody whip up such hate. I’ve never seen anybody be so dismissive,” she continued.

Whoopi did admit one thing everyone can agree on, which is her inability to figure out how to “fix this.”

After her admission, Goldberg changed the subject and asked Pirro, “How long has the Deep State been there and who’s running it?”

Ignoring the question and trying to get back on track, Judge Jeanine addressed The View host’s disagreement with Trump on illegal immigration.

“Whoopi, you know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens,” Pirro shouted over Goldberg.

“You know what’s horrible? When the President of The United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say goodbye! Bye!” Whoopi shouted before ripping up her cue cards as the segment ended.

Following the commercial break, Whoopi opened the next segment with complete irony, saying, “So you saw me do something I very rarely do. I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud, I don’t like it. But, I also don’t like being accused of being hysterical.”

So basically her reaction to “being accused of being hysterical,” was to act hysterically.