Judge: JFK Docs Release Mostly About Intel, Not Conspiracies

A federal judge in Minnesota who has seen a sizable portion of the unreleased documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy says those documents, due to be released Thursday, won’t be as exciting as many are hoping.

“The [Assassination Records Review Board] was very careful,” Judge John Tunheim, who served on the board, told the Washington Examiner in an interview. “Anything that we saw that was information itself about the assassination or about any of the key players such as Lee Harvey Oswald was released, regardless of whether an agency wanted us to protect it or not.”

The ARRB was created by an act of Congress in 1992, largely in reaction to the conspiracy theories revived by Oliver Stone’s movie “JFK,” which was released in 1991.

With a staff of about 30 document reviewers, the five-person board systematically reviewed millions of pages of documents related to the JFK assassination from 1994 to 1998, and released most of them, an estimated 5 million pages.

