Breaking: Stone Sentenced 40 Months - Watch Live

Update 3: President Trump is set to make his first speech after the Roger Stone sentencing:

Update 2: Judge Jackson has just sentenced Stone for 40 months, according to sources.

BREAKING: Roger Stone sentenced to 3 and a Half years behind bars by Judge Jackson — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020

Update: Judge Jackson says she’s going to give Stone a harsher sentence due to his social media presence, which is clearly a violation on Stone’s First Amendment rights on top of the unconstitutional gag order placed on Stone during his trial. The Obama-appointed judge was throwing mixed signals all morning, first by considering six years, then apparently 11 years, then stating that Stone would get a “harsher sentence” due to his social media, and the sentence finally came down to 40 months.

The federal judge sentencing Roger Stone has hinted that she will not go easy on him.

Alex Jones breaks down the sentencing LIVE. Tune in below to get the up-to-date news quicker:

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is considering at least six to 11 years for Stone, according to reporters at the trial, including our very own Owen Shroyer. That said, Jackson also suggested that the nine year sentence was “excessive.”

Things looking bad for Stone. Judge is already talking 6 years — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020

But Berman just unraveled the entire case against Stone:

Judge Jackson just unintentionally debunked the entire accusation that Roger Stone was involved with Wikileaks Wikileaks never released Hillary’s personal emails or Foundation emails – as everyone had expected in 2016 pic.twitter.com/zKNUpoioah — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020

And of course Shroyer is on-the-ground in Washington D.C. delivering bombshell revelations as they emerge.

Roger Stone Arrives In DC Court For Sentencing As America Watches Corrupted Judicial System Politically Target Trump Associates And Owen Shroyer Breaks Down Nevada Democrat Debate https://t.co/aA2mLMCwqx — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) February 20, 2020



Alex Jones breaks down the globalists’ agenda to cull the population.

Be sure to give your body the powerful multivitamin formula it needs with Vitamin Mineral Fusion now at 40% off!