Judge Nap: Unmasking Americans for Reasons other than National Security is ‘called espionage’

Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice may have committed espionage when she unmasked President Trump‘s transition team members.

That’s what Judge Andrew Napolitano said on “Fox and Friends.”

Napolitano said Rice was entitled to ask for the names of Trump’s team as part of her job, but revealing their identities in order to undermine Trump is “espionage.”

As the President’s National Security Adviser, she has the highest level of national security clearance. Can she reveal the identity of an American for a purpose other than national security? Absolutely not. Can she ask for [the names of] more Americans involved and then unmask them and say to her boss, ‘By the way, guess what Trump and Manafort were talking about last night?’ That’s called espionage. That’s called the failure to safeguard top-secret information.

Under U.S. federal law, espionage is a felony punishable by death (that’s how seriously the United States views random spying on private citizens).

