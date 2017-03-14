Judge Napolitano: Obama Used British Intelligence To Spy On Trump

Judge Napolitano went on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning to discuss Trump’s allegation that Obama was spying on him at Trump Tower throughout last year’s presidential election.

Why there may never be proof even if Obama spied on Trump I @Judgenap https://t.co/YxnB1gVcdj — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017

The Justice Department is asking lawmakers to investigate the claim, but Napolitano said that if Obama did order spying on Trump, there might not be a way of proving it.

Napolitano says three intelligence sources told him if Obama asked an American agency for a wiretap on Trump, there would be a record of that request, but by using British agency GCHQ Obama avoided leaving any “fingerprints.”