Judge Offers to Cut Jail Time if Inmates Get Vasectomies

A Tennessee judge is cutting down inmates’ jail time — if they agree to get snipped.

White County Judge Sam Benningfield is offering inmates 30 days’ credit toward their sentence if they undergo vasectomies or use birth-control implants, according to Nashville station WTVF.

The judge was tired of hearing sob stories from inmates who said they could not afford child support, he told the TV station.

“I hope to encourage them to take personal responsibility and give them a chance, when they do get out, to not to be burdened with children,” the unconventional jurist said.

