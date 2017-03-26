Judge OK’s Petition for America’s First ‘Genderless’ Person

A Portland student has become the first American to gain legal designation as “genderless”, following a ruling by a Multnomah County judge.
The 27-year-old formerly known as Patrick Abbatiello, now legally designated agender, also got legal approval to change names, now going only by “Patch,” no surname. That name also serves as a pronoun, Patch explained to the local NBC affiliate this week.
“Even gender-neutral pronouns don’t feel as if they fit me,” Patch said. “I feel no identity or closeness with any pronouns I’ve come across. What describes me is my name.”