Judge Orders Google To Turn Over One Year of Jussie Smollett's Data

As part of a special prosecutor’s investigation into the alleged attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett, a Cook County judge has ordered Google to turn over a year’s worth of Smollett’s emails, photos, location data and private messages.

Investigators who have been working on the case for over four months have finally been granted access to the information following two warrants that were approved by the Circuit Court.

The warrants obtained by the Chicago Tribune show Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts will provide investigators access to their emails, drafted and deleted messages, any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services, all Google Voice texts, calls and contacts, search and web browsing history and location data.

Continuing, the Tribune added, “Authorities could be looking for any incriminating remarks from Smollett or his manager, especially in the months after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly dismissed disorderly conduct charges against the then-‘Empire’ actor just weeks after his indictment.”

The suspicious dismissal by Foxx led Judge Michael Toomin to appoint a special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb, to prosecute the case all over again.

Chicago Police are working with Webb on the investigation, but spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi wouldn’t provide more details into the involvement of the CPD.

Time will tell if justice is to be served or if Smollett, Foxx and their co-conspirators will get off scot-free.

