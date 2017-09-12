Judge orders Maryland bar to probe Clinton lawyers who helped delete emails

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland judge ordered the state bar to open an investigation Monday into the three lawyers who helped former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delete her private emails.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. said the complaints lodged against David E. Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were egregious and the state bar couldn’t dismiss them as frivolous.

“There are allegations of destroying evidence,” Judge Harris said at a hearing Monday morning.

