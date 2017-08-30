Judge Orders Muslim Convert to ‘get up. This is not a court of religion’

A man accused of preaching sharia law outside Topshop in London’s Oxford Street was ordered to stand in court by a judge.

Ricardo McFarlane allegedly breached an Asbo preventing him from speaking to members of the public ‘in order to promote sharia law’.

Before he faced Southwark Crown Court he told the usher he would not stand for ‘any man’.

Judge Martin Beddoe entered the court and noticed McFarlane had remained on his seat in the dock. He told him to get up ‘this is not a court of religion.’

He said: ‘If Mr McFarlane isn’t going to treat this court with respect then I might have to deal with him differently than to release him on bail,’ he said before a break in proceedings.

