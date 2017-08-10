Judge orders new search for Hillary Clinton's Benghazi emails

Image Credits: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.

A federal judge ordered the State Department on Tuesday to resume its search for emails and other records related to the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in which four Americans died.

D.C. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the agency has not fulfilled its duty in properly searching for all relevant documents related to the attack in which U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans lost their lives.

Documents may include additional communication between Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state at the time, and her staff.

“The court finds that State’s search was inadequate insofar as it did not search the official state.gov e-mail accounts of Secretary Clinton’s three aides, and orders State to conduct a supplemental search of those accounts,” according to the ruling.

