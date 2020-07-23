Judge Orders Release of Epstein Flight Logs in Ghislaine Maxwell Lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday approved the unsealing of documents from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell — the alleged madam of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — as the British socialite faces charges for enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activities.

Reuters reports:

Over Maxwell’s objections, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan said the presumption the public has a right to access large portions of the more than 80 documents at issue outweighed Maxwell’s arguments for keeping them under wraps, including that they could prove embarrassing.

[…]

Preska also said personal identifying information contained in the documents, as well as the names of many “non-parties,” will be redacted. If the documents are released, they are likely to shed more light on Maxwell’s dealings with Epstein, as well as Epstein’s own conduct. They include flight logs from Epstein’s private jets, deposition testimony in 2016 in which Maxwell’s lawyers said she was asked “intrusive” questions about her sex life, and police reports from Palm Beach, Florida, where Epstein had a home.