A county judge has temporarily placed a hold on Iowa’s historic “heartbeat” law that bans abortion from the time a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Polk County District Court Judge Michael Huppert granted a temporary injunction Friday after a hearing that lasted only several minutes, reports the Des Moines Register.

Lawyers for the state agreed to a temporary halt of the law – which is slated to go into effect July 1 – as litigation continues through the courts.

