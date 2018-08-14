Judge Releases New Mexico Jihadists on Bond After Attorneys Complain of Racism

Five alleged Muslim extremists who are accused of training children to carry out school shootings have been released on bond after one of their attorneys complained that the men were only being targeted because they’re “black and Muslim,” as opposed to “white and Christian.”

Judge Sarah Backus said that prosecutors didn’t prove the alleged jihadists were “a danger to the community” and released them on a $20,000 “signature bond,” which means they won’t even have to pay the fee unless they violate the conditions of their release.

“The state argued that the 11 children at the compound were being trained to use guns as they prepared to attack teachers, law enforcement and others in institutions that the group considered corrupt,” reports the Albuquerque Journal.

Eleven malnourished children were found on the property while another child had died at his father’s hand “during a religious ritual intended to expel religious demons from his body.”

However, one attorney argued that the men were victims of Islamophobia and racism, commenting, “The NRA right now are telling us that guns are a good thing and that we should be training our teenagers to go ahead and use them, but now that we have someone who’s actually do that, and they’re not white, and they’re not Christian we think there’s some nefarious plan.”

“No one would bat an eye” if the men were white Christians, added Thomas Clark, attorney for Siraj Wahhaj.

Judge Backus appeared to show sympathy towards the alleged jihadists when she remarked, “Many people here live in unconventional ways.”

NBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz tweeted a video showing the tunnel underneath the compound.

Infowars has been banned by Facebook. Please support us by sharing this article on Facebook and breaking through the censorship!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: CNN's Cuomo Defends Antifa, Even After They Attacked Journalists AGAIN

Video: CNN’s Cuomo Defends Antifa, Even After They Attacked Journalists AGAIN

U.S. News
Comments
Donald Trump: There Is No Tape, N-Word Not in My Vocabulary

Donald Trump: There Is No Tape, N-Word Not in My Vocabulary

U.S. News
Comments

Backfire: MSM Slams Omarosa Over Secret WH Recordings, N-Word Claims

U.S. News
comments

Ad Platform Caves to Mob Outrage, Bans Infowars

U.S. News
comments

Kellyanne Conway: Leftist Media ‘Trying to Erase This Presidency’

U.S. News
comments

Comments